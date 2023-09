SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City Explorers starting pitcher Solomon Bates was named to the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) All-Star Team.

The X’s lone selection earned ten wins in the regular season, striking out 124 batters in 126 innings of work.

Sioux City begins its playoff quest on the road at Fargo-Moorhead on September 6th followed by a home playoff game on September 8th.