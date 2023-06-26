SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Explorers starting pitcher Solomon Bates has earned American Association Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time this season after a pair of big starts on the road.

The right-handed pitcher registered 22 strikeouts in 14.2 innings, allowing seven hits and just one run over the pair of starts. In Tuesday’s win over Kansas City, the California native recorded 15 strikeouts. Bates followed that up by throwing 7.1 innings of shutout baseball to clinch the series over the defending champs of Fargo-Moorhead.

Bates’ 70 strikeouts this seasons leads the AAPB while his five wins is tied for the most in the league. Bates has struck out at least five batters in eight of his last nine appearances.