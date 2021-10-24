Solid October play propels Cyclones to big top 10 win while shaking up Big 12 title race

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa State used a steady outing from quarterback Brock Purdy along with a monster day from wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson to shock No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21 on Saturday and hand the Cowboys their first loss of the season.

Down three points with three minutes remaining, Oklahoma State had one last chance to drive and either tie or win the game. However, Iowa State stood up by stopping Cowboy receiver Brennan Presley on fourth-and-2 to seal it. The win for the Iowa State continues an already impressive streak during the month of October, with the Cyclones going 16-2 in the spooky season since 2017.

With Oklahoma now the only remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12, the Cyclones, Oklahoma State, and Baylor are all tied for second in the conference. There are a number of scenarios that could happen for Iowa State to make it to the Big 12 title game, but the most popular option is the most simple for the Cyclones: Win the remaining five games.

Iowa State faces West Virginia next Saturday as Big 12 play pushes forward. Kickoff in Morgantown is set for 1:00 p.m.