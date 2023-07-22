SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of The Sioux City Explorers) – The Sioux City Explorers (32-29) nine-game home win streak ended Friday night against the Lincoln Saltdogs (30-29) as the X’s fell 3-2. The Explorers fall back into third place in the West Division after briefly passing the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for second place last night.

Sioux City struck first, scoring in the bottom of the first inning when X’s Vince Fernandez scored on an error by Lincoln shortstop Drew Devine, making it 1-0 Explorers. Sioux City’s Jake Ortega then came around to score later in the inning on a Kyle Kasser double off Saltdogs starter Abdallah Aris, but Wilfredo Gimenez was thrown out at home on the play, keeping it 2-0 Explorers.

The X’s held the lead until the fourth when Lincoln’s Luke Roskam started the scoring by coming home on a Will Kengor double off Explorers starter Austin Drury (2-3), cutting the lead to 2-1. Saltdogs Yanio Perez came home from third the next at-bat when Nate Samson hit a sac fly off Drury, tying the game 2-2.

In the fifth inning, Lincoln’s Nick Anderson crossed home on a Luke Roskam sac fly off, giving the lead to the Saltdogs 3-2.

The Lincoln bullpen shutout the X’s the rest of the game, keeping the score at 3-2 with Saltdogs Carter Hope picking up his 3rd save of the season after a three up, three down ninth.

The Explorers will face the Lincoln Saltdogs in game three of a four game series with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.