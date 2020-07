The Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team currently sits with an 18-3 record, good enough to make them Missouri River Conference champs. But that's not the goal this year. The goal is to make it into the 2020 State Baseball Tournament in Des Moines. A goal they are only two wins away from achieving.

"We've come short of our goals the last few years and obviously we want to make it to state and we've yet to do that," said senior Deric Fitzgerald. "I think as a group of seniors I think this is what's motivating us the most."