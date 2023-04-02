The University of Iowa women’s basketball team is playing in their first NCAA national championship this afternoon and even nonsports fans are talking about the game. While the faithful and new followers are watching Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall dominate, snacks will be a necessity. These three recipes are favorites in Iowa, will make stomachs happy and will keep everyone fueled to cheer the Hawkeyes.

Loose meat sandwiches – this favorite is usually found in a certain diner chain but can be made at home in plenty of time for tipoff.

1 pound ground beef

1 tb. yellow mustard

1 ts. Worcestershire sauce

½ c. chopped onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Hamburger buns

Toppings (classics are pickle slices, ketchup, mustard and cheese)

Combine the beef, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and simmer until the beef is cooked completely through, about five minutes. Break the meat into small pieces to ensure even cooking. Drain fat if desired, but the original recipe doesn’t. Add onion, salt and pepper. Serve with a slotted spoon on buns with toppings. Makes four sandwiches.

Puppy Chow – no, we don’t mean the food in the bag for small dogs. This party staple is perfect for large gatherings, especially last-minute ones because it goes together fast and has only six ingredients, most of which are probably in the house.

1 c. semisweet chocolate chips

½ c. creamy peanut butter (can substitute other creamy nut butters or sunflower butter)

¼ c. butter

1 ts. vanilla extract

6 c. Chex cereal (your choice – mix types for a variety of shapes and tastes)

1 ½ -2 c. powdered sugar

Put the chips, butter and peanut butter in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for one minute. Stir, then heat in 30-second increments until the mixture is melted and smooth when stirred. Add vanilla and stir.

Pour the cereal into a large bowl, add the butter mixture and stir to coat. Pour the cereal into a large Ziploc bag, add sugar and shake to coat. Spread on parchment paper and let sit until the chocolate sets and cools. Store in a covered container for up to two weeks.

Scotcheroos – these no-bake wonders are Rice Krispie Treats with a twist!

1c. granulated sugar

1 c. light corn syrup

1 ½ c. creamy peanut butter (can substitute other creamy nut butters or sunflower butter)

1 ts. vanilla extract

6 c. Rice Krispies

1 c. semisweet chocolate chips

1 c. butterscotch chips

Line a 9X13 pan with parchment paper and set aside. Combine the sugar, corn syrup and peanut butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat until the sugar dissolves and the peanut butter melts, Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Add Rice Krispies and stir to coat. Pour in the parchment paper covered pan and press to cover evenly. Combine the chocolate and butterscotch chips in a microwave-safe bowl or measuring cup with a spout. Heat for 20 seconds, stir and heat for 20 seconds. Continue until chips melt. Pour evenly over Rice Krispies. Cool until set, then cut into squares.