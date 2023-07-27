CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series is underway, with local players earning spots on the Small School West team as well as the Large School West squad.

The Small School West team defeated Large School West 4-3. On the winning team was Boston Doeschot of Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen St. Mary’s Jaxon Bunkers, Carson Jager and Nikolai Wede of MOC-Floyd Valley while MOC-FV’s Brian Wede was a part of the coaching staff.

Representing the area on the Large School team is Sioux City East’s Lincoln Colling, Reid Tigges of Spencer, and Sioux City East coach Trevor Miller.

Up next, the Large School West squad will play Small School East tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. while Small School West faces off against Large School East at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow.