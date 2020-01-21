Six Siouxland squads crack this week’s AP boys basketball polls

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Waukee (10)9-01161
2. Waterloo, West (1)8-11012
3. Iowa City, West7-1903
4. Cedar Falls (1)7-1874
5. Dubuque, Hempstead9-1546
6. Ankeny Centennial10-1525
7. North Scott, Eldridge10-1489
8. Dubuque, Senior6-14410
9. Ankeny9-130NR
10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines8-2208

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Norwalk (3)8-2928
2. Marion (1)9-19010
3. Assumption, Davenport (4)8-2856
4. Carroll (1)7-1731
5. Pella (1)8-257NR
6. Winterset7-2544
7. Mount Vernon9-2432
8. MOC-Floyd Valley10-2287
9. Glenwood9-326NR
10. Ballard7-424NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden(7)12-01131
2. Camanche (5)9-01072
3. Treynor11-1903
4. North Linn, Troy Mills10-0834
5. Boyden-Hull10-1748
6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville9-2535
7. Van Meter10-0469
8. Western Christian, Hull8-216NR
9. Regina, Iowa City8-2147
(tie) West Branch10-114NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Easton Valley (5)11-01093
2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (4)11-11064
3. WACO, Wayland(1)12-0755
4. Montezuma8-1681
5. West Fork, Sheffield (1)11-1656
6. Lake Mills11-1587
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen9-2552
8. South O’Brien, Paullina10-24610
9. Mount Ayr (1)10-03810
10. Martensdale-St. Marys9-18NR
(tie) Highland, Riverside12-18NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Scorestream

Trending Stories