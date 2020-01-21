Six Siouxland squads crack this week’s AP boys basketball polls

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukee (10)
|9-0
|116
|1
|2. Waterloo, West (1)
|8-1
|101
|2
|3. Iowa City, West
|7-1
|90
|3
|4. Cedar Falls (1)
|7-1
|87
|4
|5. Dubuque, Hempstead
|9-1
|54
|6
|6. Ankeny Centennial
|10-1
|52
|5
|7. North Scott, Eldridge
|10-1
|48
|9
|8. Dubuque, Senior
|6-1
|44
|10
|9. Ankeny
|9-1
|30
|NR
|10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
|8-2
|20
|8
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Norwalk (3)
|8-2
|92
|8
|2. Marion (1)
|9-1
|90
|10
|3. Assumption, Davenport (4)
|8-2
|85
|6
|4. Carroll (1)
|7-1
|73
|1
|5. Pella (1)
|8-2
|57
|NR
|6. Winterset
|7-2
|54
|4
|7. Mount Vernon
|9-2
|43
|2
|8. MOC-Floyd Valley
|10-2
|28
|7
|9. Glenwood
|9-3
|26
|NR
|10. Ballard
|7-4
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Sioux, Hawarden
|(7)
|12-0
|113
|1
|2. Camanche (5)
|9-0
|107
|2
|3. Treynor
|11-1
|90
|3
|4. North Linn, Troy Mills
|10-0
|83
|4
|5. Boyden-Hull
|10-1
|74
|8
|6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|9-2
|53
|5
|7. Van Meter
|10-0
|46
|9
|8. Western Christian, Hull
|8-2
|16
|NR
|9. Regina, Iowa City
|8-2
|14
|7
|(tie) West Branch
|10-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Easton Valley (5)
|11-0
|109
|3
|2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (4)
|11-1
|106
|4
|3. WACO, Wayland
|(1)
|12-0
|75
|5
|4. Montezuma
|8-1
|68
|1
|5. West Fork, Sheffield (1)
|11-1
|65
|6
|6. Lake Mills
|11-1
|58
|7
|7. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|9-2
|55
|2
|8. South O’Brien, Paullina
|10-2
|46
|10
|9. Mount Ayr (1)
|10-0
|38
|10
|10. Martensdale-St. Marys
|9-1
|8
|NR
|(tie) Highland, Riverside
|12-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.