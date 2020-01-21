Six Siouxland squads crack this week’s AP boys basketball polls

Sioux City, IA– The Sioux City Explorers today have announced the signing of LHP Winston Lavendier. Lavendier will be playing in his sixth season of professional baseball and his first with the Explorers and in independent baseball.

The Explorers have already begun to fill a much needed gap from their 2019 team. During that season the Explorers only had one southpaw that they would turn to regularly in Jose Velez. And Velez missed a few weeks during the middle of the season with a hamstring injury. In seasons prior however the Explorers had multiple southpaw arms they could turn to when needed. Early in the off-season signing period however, Steve Montgomery has already picked up two lefties with Raudel Lazo and now Winston Lavendier.