SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Pens and papers were out across the country for the Early National Signing Period from Wednesday through Friday as high school athletes inked their National Letters of Intent to college programs.

Carrying on the Central Lyon pipeline to Iowa City, senior quarterback/defensive back Reece Vander Zee and senior running back/safety Graham Eben each signing their letters of intent to Iowa football. Making their verbal commitments over the summer, the dynamic duo each rushed for over 1,400 yards scoring more than 35 touchdowns apiece this season, playing large roles in the Lions’ Class 2A State runner up finish.

Citing the family feel of the program while reuniting with former teammate and current Hawkeye Zach Lutmer, the two are more than eager to fulfill their Division One dreams.

“It feels great. I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life and it just feels great to make it official and now it’s time to go work. To have three guys out of Iowa out of a town of 2,000 is pretty impressive and I think that’s really a testament to our school and our community,” Vander Zee said.

“When I decided I was going to Iowa, Reece was still kind of deciding and I was like let’s do this thing and let’s go make it happen, make dreams become a reality here. It’s been a long journey but it’s been a great one and I think we’re both ready for this next chapter,” Eben said.

Eben will walk on and play defense for Iowa while Vander Zee enters the Hawkeye program as a wide receiver.

More Division One signings continued in Sioux County as Sioux Center senior tight end/defensive lineman Carson Bruhn inked his NLI to Kansas football. The 6-foot-6 Warrior vetted offers from USD, SDSU, Missouri and Kansas State before verbally committing to Kansas last spring. The 3-star prospect will join the Jayhawks as a tight end, saying the relationships he fostered and the excitement building in Lawrence were the biggest selling points.

“They use tight ends in a great way there at Kansas. All this motioning before the ball is even snapped, explosive offense with Jalon Daniels coming back and a great new offensive coordinator coming in. Definitely the relationships and the excitement around Kansas football is what led me to commit there. This is a great time to be in Lawrence and I just can’t wait,” Bruhn said.

Siouxland also featured another future face in the Big 12 conference. Kingsley-Pierson senior quarterback/defensive lineman Beau Goodwin signed the dotted line of his NLI to Iowa State football. Originally committed verbally to South Dakota State, the Panther flipped his choice on Sunday after taking an official visit to Ames. Goodwin plans to be at linebacker for ISU, looking forward to his new home.

“Just staying in Iowa and just playing for a Power Five is always a dream. SDSU was great and they’re amazing over there but I chose Iowa State and I’m happy to do it. It was an amazing visit, had lots of fun with players and coaches and it just feeling amazing to finally pick a spot settle down in a place to call home,” Goodwin said.

Other Siouxland athletes who signed their NLI to college football programs: