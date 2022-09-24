SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’re still a ways away from the official season of high school wrestling, but the IA Wrestle’s annual “Night of Conflict” made its way back to Sioux City Saturday night to feature some of the top ranked high school boy and girl wrestlers from Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Local grapplers weren’t hard to find, with eight Siouxlanders a part of the excitement in the Team Red vs. Team Blue battle.

Team Blue collected 57 total points on the night, besting Team Red’s finish of 48 points.