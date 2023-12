WINNEBAGO, NEB. (KCAU) – The annual Winnebago girls wrestling invitational kicked off on Friday featuring a number of Siouxland programs joining the mix, as 300 wrestlers from 37 teams were in attendance to continue one of the largest wrestling meets in the Nebraska.

A total of 12 Siouxland teams competed throughout the invite. Click here the see the final team scores and final individual weight class results.