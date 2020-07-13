Siouxland volleyball team MVP United looking for a shot at AAU National Championship

With other youth sports restarting nationwide, AAU is starting back up with their Volleyball National Championships, and there’s a Siouxland team heading down to Florida for a shot at the title. The MVP United Under-18 squad is preparing themselves for a chance at a National AAU Title. This team is chock-full of talent, with five players already committed to playing volleyball at the college level. This year may look a little different than most, but the break in the action because of COVID-19 wasn’t going to slow this team down.

“When they got back into the gym they looked really good, they looked refreshed, excited, and ready to go,” said head coach Rick Pruett. “Last 3-4 weeks we’ve been practicing and they looked really good in practice. Everything is good, they’re physically ready to go.”

“We practice two times a week and we all have school, open gyms and stuff, so that helps us,” said Jazlin De Haan, a member of the team and junior at MOC-Floyd Valley. “Last year we got fifth, and we want to do better this year.”

Many of the other teams competing in the tournament come from much larger metro areas, like Tampa, Orlando, and Houston, So it might be strange to see a team from Iowa/South Dakota in the mix. Not to this team, they’re just as good as anyone, and their goal is to be the best.

“It’s fuel to the fire,” said team member Kenzie Foley, who will be attending St. Cloud State next year. “Obviously we’re from Iowa, it’s a lot smaller than those bigger states. Coming from little small towns, we’re not really known, and we see these other teams from larger areas, but that really makes us want to show up, compete, and just play like we can.”

The competition begins on July 15th and runs through the 18th.