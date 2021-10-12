MMCRU – 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0
Unity Christian – 3, Remsen St. Mary’s – 0
Spirit Lake – 3, Storm Lake – 0
Sioux Center – 3, Rock Valley – 0
Akron-Westfield – 3, West Sioux – 0
Gehlen Catholic – 3, Hinton -1
Kingsley-Pierson – 3, MVAOCOU – 1
MOC-Floyd Valley – 3, Okoboji – 0
Sioux City North – 3, CB Lincoln – 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 3, Bishop Heelan – 0
Boyden-Hull – 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
Sioux City East – 3, Sioux City West – 0
Westwood – 3, River Valley – 1
Central Lyon – 3, George-Little Rock – 0
Dakota Valley – 3, Lennox – 0
Siouxland volleyball scores and highlights (10-12-21)
