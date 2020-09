SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Briar Cliff, like many other schools, couldn't wait to start its 2020 football season. But after their opener with Jamestown was cancelled due to the Jimmies having too many players quarantining, they will be one of the last teams in the GPAC to kick off.

The Chargers took the postponement in stride, however, deciding to treat their extra days as extra training days to strengthen their season overall. After the team found out about their game with Jamestown being postponed until November 7, the team went back to the fundamentals.