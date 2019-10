When people think of the Westwood Rebels football team, they usually think of one thing: running the football. It's been their MO since the school was founded. But their passing game is one of the most efficient in the entire state. They've completed six passes this season, and four of them have been for touchdowns.

"Our playbook is obviously a lot of run, and that's what helps those pass plays be more open," said QB Carter Copple. "It helps our receivers get down the field more, and helps us score touchdowns."