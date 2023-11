SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The 2023 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Soccer All-Conference team has been selected:

Tim Kaltenberger of Northwestern and Andrew Buchanan of Briar Cliff have been tabbed as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Co-Offensive Players-of-the-Year, while Daniel Ehlin, from Briar Cliff was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year. Teren Schuster of Briar Cliff has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.

The 2023 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Soccer All-Conference team was also selected:

Karinna Tel from Dordt University has been tabbed as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Offensive Player-of-the-Year, while Grace Soenksen from Concordia University was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year. Jade Ovendale of Hastings College has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.