Siouxland starts strong on day one of South Dakota state wrestling

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa. The Wolverines passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent after beating No. 4 Ohio State last weekend. Dickinson more than held his own against Garza in a much-anticipated matchup of two standout big men. Garza led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field. Dickinson scored 14 points.