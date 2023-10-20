KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) – The NSAA Cross Country State Championships took place in Kearney, Neb. as plenty of teams looked to earn a spot on the podium. Here’s a look at our top local runners and teams from each class.

BOYS

Top local team – top local finisher

Class A: Norfolk (11th place) – Isaac Ochoa, sixth place

Class B: South Sioux City (7th) – Ivan Morelos, 19th place

Class C: Wayne (11th) – Luke Woockman (Plainview-Bloomfield), seventh place

Class D: Norfolk Catholic (8th) – Dawson Meyer (Oakland-Craig), seventh place

GIRLS

Top local team – top local finisher

Class A: Norfolk (12th) – Aliyah Taylor, 54th place

Class C: Hartington (13th) – Ava Noecker, 18th place

Class D: Crofton (3rd) – Sophia Wortmann, 11th place

For the full list of results, click here.