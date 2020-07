SIOUX CITY - On Monday Bishop Heelan made a pair of announcements regarding it's baseball and softball programs having separate cases of coronavirus.

For Crusader baseball, on Thursday Bishop Heelan announced that they were suspending their team practices and games through Monday after a player tested positive. On Monday the program announced that they would in deed play the remainder of their season, citing that Siouxland District Health gave them the "o-k" after determining that the player who tested positive, and those few players who were in close contact with him, would be the only ones who needed to quarantine for a full 14-days, and that the rest of the players and coaches were in no immediate danger of contracting the virus.