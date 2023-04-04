SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sergeant Bluff-Luton battled the elements with their Co-Ed Track and Field Invite Tuesday afternoon, hosting Bishop Heelan, Hinton, LeMars, OABCIG, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Glenwood, and Harlan Community for competition.
Below are the team results:
Girls Team Rankings – 19 Events Scored
- Glenwood – 188
- Hinton – 98
- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 84
- Le Mars – 78
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 57
- Bishop Heelan – 54
Boys Team Rankings – 19 Events Scored
- Le Mars – 136
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 129
- OABCIG – 114
- Bishop Heelan – 92
- Hinton – 87
- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 23