SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sergeant Bluff-Luton battled the elements with their Co-Ed Track and Field Invite Tuesday afternoon, hosting Bishop Heelan, Hinton, LeMars, OABCIG, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Glenwood, and Harlan Community for competition.

Below are the team results:

Girls Team Rankings – 19 Events Scored

Glenwood – 188 Hinton – 98 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 84 Le Mars – 78 Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 57 Bishop Heelan – 54

Boys Team Rankings – 19 Events Scored