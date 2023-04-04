SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sergeant Bluff-Luton battled the elements with their Co-Ed Track and Field Invite Tuesday afternoon, hosting Bishop Heelan, Hinton, LeMars, OABCIG, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Glenwood, and Harlan Community for competition.

Below are the team results:

Girls Team Rankings – 19 Events Scored

  1. Glenwood – 188
  2. Hinton – 98
  3. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 84
  4. Le Mars – 78
  5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 57
  6. Bishop Heelan – 54

Boys Team Rankings – 19 Events Scored

  1. Le Mars – 136
  2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 129
  3. OABCIG – 114
  4. Bishop Heelan – 92
  5. Hinton – 87
  6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 23