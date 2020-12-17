Siouxland seniors sign letters of intent to play DI football on Early Signing Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – December 16 served as 2020’s early signing day, as a pair of Siouxland athletes signed to play NCAA Division I football for their collegiate careers.

OABCIG senior quarterback Cooper DeJean committed to Iowa football this past spring, and despite receiving nation-wide interest, kept his commitment to stay at home and play for the hometown Hawkeyes. He’ll be a safety for Iowa. DeJean never lost a start at OABCIG, and led the Falcons two their only two state championships in program history, as the Class 2A champs in 2019, and Class 1A champions this past fall.

Hinton senior quarterback Derek Anderson signed to play at Northern Iowa as a defensive end. The 6’4″ Blackhawk had some bad injury luck as a senior, getting injured in the team’s opener against Akron-Westfield, and having to miss their second game of the season. In two seasons at quarterback for Hinton Anderson threw for 18 touchdowns with only six interceptions, while rushing for four more scores.