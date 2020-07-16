Siouxland regional softball round-up 7/15/20

ORANGE CITY - MOC-Floyd Valley pitchers have been terrorizing hitters all season long. As a unit, they average nearly nine strikeouts a game, and their group era is an impressive 1.20, the second best average in the state. It's the biggest reason the Dutch feel they'll be the last team standing in districts.

"Our guys have really done a nice job of getting into the strike zone and putting the pressure on the other team," said Dutch head baseball coach Brian Wede. "I'm really happy with the way they've competed when they fall behind and the way they've competed with all their pitches."