Siouxland regional softball round-up 7/15/20

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Election Results
Local News
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Ag News
National News
Politics
Washington DC
Flood
Cybersafe
Weird News
Tech News
Entertainment News
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Top Stories
MercyOne could announce discontinuation of Obstetric Care Department
Video
Sioux City to see bike trail expansion along Missouri River
Video
Minnesota police use drone to check for nudity at lake beach
Video
CDC recommends guidelines for children going to camps this summer
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
Weekly Camping Forecast: July 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: July 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Forecasts: What goes into getting the information?
Tracking the Tropics: Differences in development basins around the world
Video
Siouxland Forecast: July 15th, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: July 14, 2020
Video
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
Backyard Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
Cyclone Sports
Husker Sports
Morningside College Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Golf
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Health News
Contests
Honoring The Graduates
Scotts BBQ Forecast
Wine Tasting for Two Contest
Quality Water Contest
Jobs
Community
Mr. Food
Calendar
Local Events
Best of the Class
Good Day Pets
Pet Of The Week
Cooking with Fareway
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Simply Siouxland
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Lottery
Horoscopes
Digital Town Hall
Videos
Search
Search
Search
Siouxland regional softball round-up 7/15/20
Sports
Posted:
Jul 15, 2020 / 10:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2020 / 10:36 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Closings and Delays
Meet the KCAU 9 News Team
Cyber Safe
Hometown Heroes
Mr. Food
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
MercyOne could announce discontinuation of Obstetric Care Department
Video
Dance studios reopen classes with new precautions
Video
Siouxland regional softball round-up 7/15/20
Video
UPDATE: AMBER Alert expires for missing 10-year-old Davenport girl, search continues
Video
Weather