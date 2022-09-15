IOWA VOLLEYBALL SCORES

South Central Calhoun 3, Emmetsburg 0

South Central Calhoun 3, West Bend-Mallard 0

Manson-NW Webster 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0

Sioux City West 3, Storm Lake 2

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Central Lyon 1

Sioux Center 3, West Lyon 0

G/T-R/A 3, Sioux Central 2

Lawton-Bronson 3, River Valley 1

Boyden-Hull 3, Rock Valley 2

Creston 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

George-Little Rock 3, Okoboji 1

South O’Brien 3, Harris-Lake Park 0

Underwood 3, IKM-Manning 0

Unity Christian 3, Trinity Christian 0

West Monona 3, Siouxland Christian 0

Emmetsburg 3, West Bend-Mallard 0

East Sac County 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 1

SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES

Dakota Valley 3, Canton 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Tea Area 1

NEBRASKA SCORES

Omaha Nation 2, Santee 0

Winside 3, Bloomfield 0

Norfolk Catholic 2, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0

Wausa 3, Randolph 0

Lutheran High NE 3, Wayne 0

Lyons-Decatur NE 3, Cedar Bluffs 0

Plainview 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2