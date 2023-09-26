SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
Sioux City East vs. Bishop Heelan, Hinton vs. Akron-Westfield Highlights
Pierce vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Highlights
IOWA SCORES
Sioux City East – 3, Bishop Heelan – 0
Hinton – 3, Akron-Westfield – 0
Emmetsburg – 3, Sioux Central – 2
Trinity Christian – 3, Harris-Lake Park – 0
Le Mars – 3, CB Lincoln – 0
Rock Valley – 3, Okoboji – 0
Gehlen Catholic – 3, Remsen St. Mary’s – 0
West Lyon – 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
East Sac County – 3, SE Valley – 1
Unity Christian – 3, Sioux Center – 2
South O’Brien – 3, West Sioux – 1
Sioux Falls Christian – 3, Western Christian – 0
MOC-Floyd Valley – 3, Sheldon – 0
NEBRASKA SCORES
Bishop Neumann – 3, Guardian Angels Central Catholic – 2
Bloomfield 2, Neligh-Oakdale – 0
Crofton – 2, Lutheran High Northeast – 0
Howells-Dodge – 2, Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 0
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – 3, Pender – 0
Madison – 2, Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 0
Norfolk Catholic – 2, Crofton – 0
Norfolk Catholic – 2, Lutheran High Northeast – 0
Oakland-Craig – 2, Stanton – 0
Oakland-Craig – 2, Tekamah-Herman – 0
Omaha Nation – 2, Walthill – 0
Omaha Nation – 2, Winnebago – 0
Pierce – 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 1
Plainview – 2, Bloomfield – 0
Plainview – 2, Neligh-Oakdale – 0
Platteview – 3, Nebraska City – 0
Ponca – 2, Tri County Northeast – 0
Stanton -2, Tekamah-Herman – 0
Wakefield – 2, Hartington-Newcastle – 0
Wakefield – 2, Wausa – 0
Wausa – 2, Hartington-Newcastle – 1
Wayne – 3, West Point-Beemer – 0
Wisner-Pilger – 2, Howells-Dodge – 0
Wisner-Pilger – 2, Madison – 0
Wynot – 2, Ponca – 0
Wynot – 2, Tri County Northeast – 0