Sioux City East – 3, Bishop Heelan – 0
MMCRU – 3, Kingsley-Pierson – 1
Vermillion – 3, South Sioux City – 0
Dakota Valley – 3, Elk Point-Jefferson – 1
Boyden-Hull – 2, George-Little Rock – 0
Missouri Valley – 2, West Monona – 0
Boyden-Hull – 2, Siouxland Christian – 0
Alta-Aurelia – 3, Sioux Central – 0
Luverne – 2, West Lyon – 1
West Lyon – 2, MMC – 0
Boyden-Hull – 2, Rock Valley – 0
Cherokee – 3, Emmetsburg – 0
Sioux City North – 2, Missouri Valley – 1
Seargeant Bluff-Luton – 3, CB Lincoln – 0
Missouri Valley – 2, MVAOCOU
East Sac County – 3, Pocahontas Area – 0
Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-2-21)
