Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2, Le Mars – 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2, Sheldon – 0
Akron-Westfield – 3, Remsen St. Mary’s – 1
Woodbury Central – 3, MVAOCOU – 1
Dakota Valley – 3, Tri-Valley – 0
Gehlen Catholic – 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0
MMCRU – 3, Trinity Christian – 0
Newell-Fonda – 3, Alta-Aurelia – 0
Skutt Catholic – 3, Bishop Heelan – 0
Ridge View – 3, Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Westwood – 3, West Monona – 0
Harlan – 3, Denison-Schleswig – 0
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 2, Okoboji – 1
Okoboji 2, West Bend-Mallard – 0
River Valley – 3, Siouxland Christian – 0
Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (8-31-21)
