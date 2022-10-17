SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

IOWA REGIONAL SCORES

Gehlen Catholic – 3, Woodbury Central – 0 (1A-Region 1 first round)

Remsen St. Mary’s – 3, Kingsley-Pierson – 0 (1A – Region 1 first round)

River Valley – 3, Siouxland Christian – 0 (1A – Region 1 first round)

Westwood – 3, Whiting – 0 (1A – Region 1 first round)

Newell-Fonda – 3, Paton-Churdan – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)

St. Edmond – 3, Ar-We-Va – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)

Bishop Garrigan – 3, Harris-Lake Park – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)

George-Little Rock – 3, Trinity Christian – 1 (1A – Region 3 first round)

North Iowa – 3, GTRA – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)

Glidden-Ralston – 3, Storm Lake, St. Mary’s – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)

West Bend-Mallard – 3, South O’Brien – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)

MMCRU – 3, West Sioux – 0 (2A – Region 1 first round)

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 1 (2A – Region 1 first round)

Pocahontas Area – 3, Sioux Central – 0 (2A – Region 2 first round)

East Sac County – 3, MVAOCOU – 1 (2A – Region 2 first round)

AHSTW – 3, IKM-Manning – 1 (2A – Region 3 first round)

Sioux Center – 3, Okoboji – 0 (3A – Region 1 first round)

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 3, Algona – 0 (3A – Region 1 first round)

Sheldon – 3, West Lyon – 1 (3A – Region 1 first round)

Spirit Lake – 3, Rock Valley – 1 (3A – Region 1 first round)

Unity Christian – 3, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0 (3A – Region 2 first round)

Cherokee – 3, Harlan – 0 (3A – Region 2 first round)

OABCIG – 2, Greene County – 1 (3A – Region 2 first round)

NEBRASKA SCORES

Ponca – 2, Winside – 0

Wynot – 2, Homer – 0

Winside – 2, Homer – 0

Ponca – 3, Wynot – 1

Winnebago – 3, Walthill – 0

Wakefield – 3, Plainview – 0

Wakefield – 2, Hartington-Newcastle – 0