SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA REGIONAL SCORES
Gehlen Catholic – 3, Woodbury Central – 0 (1A-Region 1 first round)
Remsen St. Mary’s – 3, Kingsley-Pierson – 0 (1A – Region 1 first round)
River Valley – 3, Siouxland Christian – 0 (1A – Region 1 first round)
Westwood – 3, Whiting – 0 (1A – Region 1 first round)
Newell-Fonda – 3, Paton-Churdan – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)
St. Edmond – 3, Ar-We-Va – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)
Bishop Garrigan – 3, Harris-Lake Park – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)
George-Little Rock – 3, Trinity Christian – 1 (1A – Region 3 first round)
North Iowa – 3, GTRA – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)
Glidden-Ralston – 3, Storm Lake, St. Mary’s – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)
West Bend-Mallard – 3, South O’Brien – 0 (1A – Region 3 first round)
MMCRU – 3, West Sioux – 0 (2A – Region 1 first round)
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 1 (2A – Region 1 first round)
Pocahontas Area – 3, Sioux Central – 0 (2A – Region 2 first round)
East Sac County – 3, MVAOCOU – 1 (2A – Region 2 first round)
AHSTW – 3, IKM-Manning – 1 (2A – Region 3 first round)
Sioux Center – 3, Okoboji – 0 (3A – Region 1 first round)
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 3, Algona – 0 (3A – Region 1 first round)
Sheldon – 3, West Lyon – 1 (3A – Region 1 first round)
Spirit Lake – 3, Rock Valley – 1 (3A – Region 1 first round)
Unity Christian – 3, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0 (3A – Region 2 first round)
Cherokee – 3, Harlan – 0 (3A – Region 2 first round)
OABCIG – 2, Greene County – 1 (3A – Region 2 first round)
NEBRASKA SCORES
Ponca – 2, Winside – 0
Wynot – 2, Homer – 0
Winside – 2, Homer – 0
Ponca – 3, Wynot – 1
Winnebago – 3, Walthill – 0
Wakefield – 3, Plainview – 0
Wakefield – 2, Hartington-Newcastle – 0