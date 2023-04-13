SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school track and field meets from April 13th, 2023:

IOWA

CRUSADER RELAYS

Note: Due to technical difficulties, the scores from the Crusader Relays are not available at this time.

NEBRASKA

HOMER INVITATIONAL

Boys: Dakota Valley 634, Ponca 592, Siouxland Christian 470, Tri-County NE 422, Homer 386, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 385, Winnebago 363, Walthill 183, Omaha Nation 102

Girls: Ponca 825, Dakota Valley 772, Homer 641.5, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 422, Tri-County NE 383.5, Siouxland Christian 328.5, Winnebago 195.5, Walthill 191, Omaha Nation 67