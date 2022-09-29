SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the scores and highlights for our local Siouxland high school sports
IOWA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
#8 Hinton 3, H-M-S 0
#6 Newell-Fonda 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0
Bishop Heelan 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2
Central Lyon 3, Okoboji 0
#4 Sioux Center, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
#7 Unity Christian 3, MMCRU 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 3, George-Little Rock 0
ASHTW 3, IKM-Manning 0
#4 Gehlen Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Vermillion 4, Dakota Valley 2
NEBRASKA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Norfolk Catholic 28, Battle Creek 7