SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the scores and highlights for our local Siouxland high school sports

IOWA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

#8 Hinton 3, H-M-S 0

#6 Newell-Fonda 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0

Bishop Heelan 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2

Central Lyon 3, Okoboji 0

#4 Sioux Center, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

#7 Unity Christian 3, MMCRU 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, George-Little Rock 0

ASHTW 3, IKM-Manning 0

#4 Gehlen Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Sioux Falls Christian 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Vermillion 4, Dakota Valley 2

NEBRASKA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Norfolk Catholic 28, Battle Creek 7