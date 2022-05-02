SIOUX CITY, IOWA
NEBRASKA – GIRLS SCORES
#1 Columbus Scotus – 10, #4 South Sioux City – 0 (B-5 Sub district semifinals)
#3 Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic – 3, #2 Columbus Lakeview – 2 (B-5 Sub district semifinals)
NEBRASKA – BOYS SCORES
#1 South Sioux City – 4, #4 Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic – 2 (B-5 Sub district semifinals)
IOWA – GIRLS SCORES
Sioux Center – 2, West Sioux – 0
Spencer – 10, Unity Christian – 1
Kuemper Catholic – 3, Denison-Schleswig – 2
Lewis Central – 8, Bishop Heelan – 0
IOWA – BOYS SCORES
Spirit Lake – 1, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 0
Sioux Center – 5, West Sioux – 0
Denison-Schleswig – 10, Kuemper Catholic – 0