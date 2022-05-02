SIOUX CITY, IOWA

NEBRASKA – GIRLS SCORES

#1 Columbus Scotus – 10, #4 South Sioux City – 0 (B-5 Sub district semifinals)

#3 Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic – 3, #2 Columbus Lakeview – 2 (B-5 Sub district semifinals)

NEBRASKA – BOYS SCORES

#1 South Sioux City – 4, #4 Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic – 2 (B-5 Sub district semifinals)

IOWA – GIRLS SCORES

Sioux Center – 2, West Sioux – 0

Spencer – 10, Unity Christian – 1

Kuemper Catholic – 3, Denison-Schleswig – 2

Lewis Central – 8, Bishop Heelan – 0

IOWA – BOYS SCORES

Spirit Lake – 1, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 0

Sioux Center – 5, West Sioux – 0

Denison-Schleswig – 10, Kuemper Catholic – 0