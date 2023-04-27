SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school soccer games from April 27th, 2023:
IOWA
BOYS SOCCER
Sioux Center 7, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Sioux City West 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Spirit Lake 4, West Sioux 2
Unity Christian 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Waukee Northwest 2, Sioux City North 1
Spencer 1, Western Christian 0
Lewis Central 1, Bishop Heelan 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Spirit Lake 3, West Sioux 2
Bishop Heelan, Lewis Central 0
Spencer 11, Western Christian 0
East Sac County 2, Carroll 0
Sioux Center 8, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 1, Unity Christian 0
NEBRASKA
BOYS SOCCER
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, South Sioux City 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Gross Catholic 5, South Sioux City 1