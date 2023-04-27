SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school soccer games from April 27th, 2023:

IOWA

BOYS SOCCER

Sioux Center 7, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Sioux City West 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Spirit Lake 4, West Sioux 2

Unity Christian 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Waukee Northwest 2, Sioux City North 1

Spencer 1, Western Christian 0

Lewis Central 1, Bishop Heelan 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Spirit Lake 3, West Sioux 2

Bishop Heelan, Lewis Central 0

Spencer 11, Western Christian 0

East Sac County 2, Carroll 0

Sioux Center 8, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 1, Unity Christian 0

NEBRASKA

BOYS SOCCER

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, South Sioux City 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Gross Catholic 5, South Sioux City 1