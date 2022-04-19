SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
GIRLS SCORES
Bishop Heelan – 2, Sioux City East – 1
St. Albert – 4, Denison-Schleswig – 1
CB Jefferson – 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0
Kuemper Catholic – 5, East Sac County – 1
Sioux Center – 1, Unity Christian – 0
Sioux City North – 3, LeMars – 1
West Sioux – 1, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0
Spencer – 13, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
BOYS SCORES
Sioux City East – 2, Bishop Heelan – 0
Spencer – 5, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
Sioux Center – 4, Unity Christian – 2
Denison-Schleswig – 4, St. Albert – 1
Sioux City West – 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 0
Humboldt – 5, Storm Lake – 4