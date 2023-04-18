SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school soccer action from April 18th, 2023:
IOWA
BOYS SOCCER
Humboldt 1, Storm Lake 0
Bishop Heelan 3, Sioux City East 2
West Sioux 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Denison-Schleswig 3, St. Albert 0
Sioux City North 5, Le Mars 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Spencer 9, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
Council Bluffs Lincoln 1, Sioux City West 0
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Albert 8, Denison-Schleswig 1
Council Bluffs Jefferson 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux Center 4, Unity Christian 0
West Sioux 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1
Spencer 10, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 12, Sioux City West 4
Bishop Heelan 5, Sioux City East 0
NEBRASKA
BOYS SOCCER
Grand Island 2, Norfolk 1
South Sioux City 4, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Ralston 2, South Sioux City 0