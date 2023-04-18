SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school soccer action from April 18th, 2023:

IOWA

BOYS SOCCER

Humboldt 1, Storm Lake 0

Bishop Heelan 3, Sioux City East 2

West Sioux 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Denison-Schleswig 3, St. Albert 0

Sioux City North 5, Le Mars 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Spencer 9, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Council Bluffs Lincoln 1, Sioux City West 0

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Albert 8, Denison-Schleswig 1

Council Bluffs Jefferson 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux Center 4, Unity Christian 0

West Sioux 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1

Spencer 10, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 12, Sioux City West 4

Bishop Heelan 5, Sioux City East 0

NEBRASKA

BOYS SOCCER

Grand Island 2, Norfolk 1

South Sioux City 4, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Ralston 2, South Sioux City 0