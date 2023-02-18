SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our area high school boys and girls basketball games from February 17th, 2023:
BOYS
IA
ACGC 78, IKM-Manning 64
South Central Calhoun 77, Ogden 54
SD
Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66
Tea Area 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Vermillion 60, Parker 32
NE
Cedar Catholic 42, Norfolk Catholic 30
Conestoga 47, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond-Randolph 35
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Plainview 50
Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50
Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50
O’Neill 62, Battle Creek 31
Pierce 30, Wayne 28
Ponca 66, Creighton 35
Stanton 59, Tri County Northeast 53
Tri County 79, Lewiston 21
Wakefield 70, Homer 30
Wausa 49, Bloomfield 44
Wynot 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 49
GIRLS
IA
Central Lyon 55, West Sioux 36
Hinton 53, MVAOCOU 42
Newell-Fonda 78, Baxter 28
Pocahontas Area 50, South Central Calhoun 43
Remsen St. Mary’s 39, Kingsley-Pierson 37
Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Ridge View 27
Sioux Central 61, Central Springs 45
Westwood 59, Tri-Center 31
SD
Dakota Valley 52, Madison 28
Tea Area 71, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Vermillion 61, Parker 35
NE
Bancroft-Rosalie 67, Tri County Northeast 30
Battle Creek 31, Pierce 28
Cedar Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 33
Oakland-Craig 45, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 39
Pender 64, Wakefield 23
Ponca 39, Crofton 34
Wayne 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Wynot 40, Humphrey St. Francis 35