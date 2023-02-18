SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our area high school boys and girls basketball games from February 17th, 2023:

BOYS

IA

ACGC 78, IKM-Manning 64

South Central Calhoun 77, Ogden 54

SD

Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66

Tea Area 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Vermillion 60, Parker 32

NE

Cedar Catholic 42, Norfolk Catholic 30

Conestoga 47, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond-Randolph 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Plainview 50

Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50

O’Neill 62, Battle Creek 31

Pierce 30, Wayne 28

Ponca 66, Creighton 35

Stanton 59, Tri County Northeast 53

Tri County 79, Lewiston 21

Wakefield 70, Homer 30

Wausa 49, Bloomfield 44

Wynot 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 49

GIRLS

IA

Central Lyon 55, West Sioux 36

Hinton 53, MVAOCOU 42

Newell-Fonda 78, Baxter 28

Pocahontas Area 50, South Central Calhoun 43

Remsen St. Mary’s 39, Kingsley-Pierson 37

Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Ridge View 27

Sioux Central 61, Central Springs 45

Westwood 59, Tri-Center 31

SD

Dakota Valley 52, Madison 28

Tea Area 71, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Vermillion 61, Parker 35

NE

Bancroft-Rosalie 67, Tri County Northeast 30

Battle Creek 31, Pierce 28

Cedar Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 33

Oakland-Craig 45, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 39

Pender 64, Wakefield 23

Ponca 39, Crofton 34

Wayne 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Wynot 40, Humphrey St. Francis 35