SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our Siouxland high school football playoff action from November 11th:

IOWA

CLASS A

#2 West Sioux 47, #3 Underwood 7

NEBRASKA

CLASS C-1

#2 Pierce 45, #6 Adams Central 26

CLASS C-2

#3 Norfolk Catholic, #2 Ord

#12 Cedar Catholic, #9 Battle Creek

CLASS D-1

#7 Clarkson/Leigh, #3 Stanton

CLASS D-2

#2 Hitchcock County 48, #6 Bloomfield 0