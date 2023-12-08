SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from December 7th, 2023:

Dakota Valley vs. Tea Area, Vermillion vs. South Sioux City, Sioux City East vs. Sioux City West

IOWA GIRLS SCORES

Bishop Heelan 63, Le Mars 53

CB Lincoln 54, Sioux City North 33

Hinton 72, South O’Brien 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, CB Jefferson – 38

Pocahontas Area 59, Alta-Aurelia 51

Central Lyon 56, Boyden-Hull 26

Cherokee 52, Spencer 33

Emmetsburg 42, SE Valley 27

Estherville-Lincoln Central 63, Jackson County Central 34

Trinity Christian 55, Gehlen Catholic 54

GTRA 46, South Central Calhoun 40

Harlan 66, Denison-Schleswig 55

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Ridge View 31

Western Christian 68, MMCRU 54

MOC-Floyd Valley 50, West Lyon 47

Newell-Fonda 68, East Sac County 24

West Monona 53, OABCIG 34

Remsen St. Mary’s 70, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 37

Sioux Center 52, Sheldon 16

Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 45

Westwood 69, Woodbury Central 17

Sioux Central 66, Manson-NW Webster 33

NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Archbishop Bergan 67, Omaha Nation 44
Bancroft-Rosalie 53, Clarkson/Leigh 46
Battle Creek 58, Wakefield 34
Bishop Neumann 49, Norfolk Catholic 25
Bloomfield 47, Winside 41
Cedar Catholic 47, O’Neill 43
Creighton 58, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Plainview 35
Howells-Dodge 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Tri County Northeast 28
Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 49
Wahoo 46, Wayne 31
Wynot 53, Osmond-Randolph 18

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES

Tea Area 63, Dakota Valley 38

IOWA BOYS SCORES

CB Lincoln 81, Sioux City North 53

CB Jefferson 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44

Alta-Aurelia 72, Pocahontas Area 59

South Central Calhoun 64, GTRA 43

South O’Brien 66, Hinton 42

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ridge View 48

West Lyon 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 44

East Sac County 65, Newell-Fonda 53

OABCIG 66, West Monona 48

Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 19

Unity Christian 52, Rock Valley 40

Manson-NW Webster 64, Sioux Central 48

West Bend-Mallard 58, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 16

Westwood 64, Woodbury Central 44

Emmetsburg 57, SE Valley 32

NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Clarkson/Leigh 49
Bishop Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 39
Bloomfield 57, Winside 34
Cedar Catholic 47, O’Neill 33
Howells-Dodge 53, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68, Tri County Northeast 31
Pender 45, Oakland-Craig 43
Wahoo 75, Wayne 60
Wynot 68, Osmond-Randolph 45

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES

Dakota Valley 68, Tea Area 58

Vermillion 76, South Sioux City 33