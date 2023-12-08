SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from December 7th, 2023:
Dakota Valley vs. Tea Area, Vermillion vs. South Sioux City, Sioux City East vs. Sioux City West
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Bishop Heelan 63, Le Mars 53
CB Lincoln 54, Sioux City North 33
Hinton 72, South O’Brien 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, CB Jefferson – 38
Pocahontas Area 59, Alta-Aurelia 51
Central Lyon 56, Boyden-Hull 26
Cherokee 52, Spencer 33
Emmetsburg 42, SE Valley 27
Estherville-Lincoln Central 63, Jackson County Central 34
Trinity Christian 55, Gehlen Catholic 54
GTRA 46, South Central Calhoun 40
Harlan 66, Denison-Schleswig 55
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Ridge View 31
Western Christian 68, MMCRU 54
MOC-Floyd Valley 50, West Lyon 47
Newell-Fonda 68, East Sac County 24
West Monona 53, OABCIG 34
Remsen St. Mary’s 70, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 37
Sioux Center 52, Sheldon 16
Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 45
Westwood 69, Woodbury Central 17
Sioux Central 66, Manson-NW Webster 33
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Archbishop Bergan 67, Omaha Nation 44
Bancroft-Rosalie 53, Clarkson/Leigh 46
Battle Creek 58, Wakefield 34
Bishop Neumann 49, Norfolk Catholic 25
Bloomfield 47, Winside 41
Cedar Catholic 47, O’Neill 43
Creighton 58, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Plainview 35
Howells-Dodge 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Tri County Northeast 28
Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 49
Wahoo 46, Wayne 31
Wynot 53, Osmond-Randolph 18
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES
Tea Area 63, Dakota Valley 38
IOWA BOYS SCORES
CB Lincoln 81, Sioux City North 53
CB Jefferson 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
Alta-Aurelia 72, Pocahontas Area 59
South Central Calhoun 64, GTRA 43
South O’Brien 66, Hinton 42
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ridge View 48
West Lyon 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 44
East Sac County 65, Newell-Fonda 53
OABCIG 66, West Monona 48
Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 19
Unity Christian 52, Rock Valley 40
Manson-NW Webster 64, Sioux Central 48
West Bend-Mallard 58, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 16
Westwood 64, Woodbury Central 44
Emmetsburg 57, SE Valley 32
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Clarkson/Leigh 49
Bishop Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 39
Bloomfield 57, Winside 34
Cedar Catholic 47, O’Neill 33
Howells-Dodge 53, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68, Tri County Northeast 31
Pender 45, Oakland-Craig 43
Wahoo 75, Wayne 60
Wynot 68, Osmond-Randolph 45
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES
Dakota Valley 68, Tea Area 58
Vermillion 76, South Sioux City 33