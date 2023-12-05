SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA BOYS SCORES
West Monona – 61, Siouxland Christian – 27
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 51
Bishop Heelan 64, Sioux City North – 44
Sioux City East – 77, Le Mars – 46
Council Bluffs Jefferson – 75, Sioux City West – 36
Ar-We-Va – 47, Paton-Churdan – 17
Akron-Westfield – 62, Gehlen Catholic – 49
Alta-Aurelia – 58, Sioux Central – 50
Unity Christian – 69, Boyden-Hull – 52
MOC-Floyd Valley – 60, Central Lyon – 53
Denison-Schleswig – 53, Glenwood – 50
OABCIG – 60, MVAOCOU – 35
Newell-Fonda – 66, Pocahontas Area – 57
Rock Valley – 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 48
South Central Calhoun – 60, Webster City – 56
GTRA – 100, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 16
Storm Lake – 59, Emmetsburg – 48
Hinton – 61, Trinity Christian – 43
George-Little Rock – 69, West Sioux – 41
Westwood – 67, Kingsley-Pierson – 52
Lawton-Bronson – 73, Woodbury Central – 45
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bancroft-Rosalie 71, Omaha Nation 63
Bloomfield 52, Stuart 46
Humphrey St. Francis 45, Hartington-Newcastle 35
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 61, Homer 27
Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 32
Scotus Central Catholic 49, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 46 (OT)
Wausa 66, Creighton 44
Wayne 61, Wakefield 40
West Point-Beemer 61, Stanton 31
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 45
Bishop Heelan – 60, Sioux City North – 14
Akron-Westfield – 62, Gehlen Catholic – 51
Sioux Central – 71, Alta-Aurelia – 42
Central Lyon – 63, MOC-Floyd Valley – 50
Denison-Schleswig – 54, Glenwood – 45
Harris-Lake Park – 56, MMCRU – 55
MVAOCOU – 75, OABCIG – 25
Newell-Fonda – 61, Pocahontas Area – 23
Sioux Center – 52, Okoboji – 33
South Central Calhoun – 66, Webster City – 42
Remsen St. Mary’s – 62, South O’Brien – 33
Hinton – 59, Trinity Christian – 23
Westwood – 83, Kingsley-Pierson – 40
Lawton-Bronson – 61, Woodbury Central – 49
Sioux Falls Christian – 60, Western Christian – 46
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Nation 50
Battle Creek 49, O’Neill 33
Creighton 42, Wausa 32
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52, Scotus Central Catholic 30
Humphrey St. Francis 49, Hartington-Newcastle 24
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 69, Homer 49
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 49, Walthill 47
Oakland-Craig 60, Clarkson/Leigh 41
Omaha Brownell Talbot 45, Whiting, IA 4
Pender 65, Winnebago 29
Plainview 48, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 30
South Sioux City 47, Cedar Catholic 40
Stuart 38, Bloomfield 35
Twin River 45, Lutheran High Northeast 37
Wayne 52, Wakefield 38
West Point-Beemer 52, Stanton 34
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES
Lennox – 56, Dakota Valley – 47