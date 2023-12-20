SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the high school basketball scores from around Siouxland:
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Bishop Heelan 66, Sioux City West 48
Akron-Westfield 47, West Sioux 27
Estherville-Lincoln Central 61, Emmetsburg 32
Hinton 73, Woodbury Central 23
Newell-Fonda 79, Ridge View 20
Cherokee 79, OABCIG 22
Denison-Schleswig 70, Red Oak 35
Remsen St. Mary’s 78, Gehlen Catholic 26
Sioux Central 62, GTRA 20
MVAOCOU 86, South Central Calhoun 50
South O’Brien 33, Harris-Lake Park 24
Mason City 61, Spencer 36
Trinity Christian 56, MMCRU 40
MOC-Floyd Valley 49, Unity Christian 47
West Lyon 52, Sioux Center 48
Western Christian 47, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Crofton 65, O’Neill 32
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 59, Wayne 37
Hartington-Newcastle 37, Boyd County 22
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 78, Bloomfield 46
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41, Winside 26
Norfolk Catholic 48, Winnebago 32
Oakland-Craig 71, Omaha Nation 58
Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, South Sioux City 45
Pender 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 42
Pierce 51, Lutheran High Northeast 18
Scotus Central Catholic 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37
Stanton 61, Wisner-Pilger 41
West Point-Beemer 55, Douglas County West 49
Wynot 76, Irene-Wakonda, SD 39
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES
Vermillion 61, Tri-Valley 27
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Viborg-Hurley 45
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Harrisburg 69, Le Mars 39
Bishop Heelan 69, Sioux City West 41
Western Christian 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41
Ar-We-Va 63, Boyer Valley 49
Akron-Westfield 65, West Sioux 51
East Sac County 72, Southeast Valley 34
Estherville-Lincoln Central 63, Emmetsburg 61
George-Little Rock 83, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34
Hinton 65, Woodbury Central 33
Newell-Fonda 62, Ridge View 58
Cherokee 59, OABCIG 41
Denison-Schleswig 76, Red Oak 56
Remsen St. Mary’s 62, Gehlen Catholic 40
Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 45
Central Lyon 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 33
GTRA 65, Sioux Central 57
Spencer 53, Mason City 48
MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Unity Christian 49
West Lyon 65, Sioux Center 39
South Central Calhoun 66, MVAOCOU 38
Storm Lake 102, Pocahontas Area 74
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Boyd County 39, Hartington-Newcastle 38 (OT)
Douglas County West 72, West Point-Beemer 31
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55, Bloomfield 41
Lutheran High Northeast 39, Pierce 24
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 63, Winside 51
Norfolk Catholic 50, Winnebago 22
O’Neill 50, Crofton 35
Oakland-Craig 61, Omaha Nation 51
Pender 46, Bancroft-Rosalie 37
Scotus Central Catholic 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Stanton 52, Wisner-Pilger 45
Walthill 83, Omaha Christian Academy 45
Wayne 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 43
Wynot 78, Irene-Wakonda, SD 33
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES
Vermillion 67, Tri-Valley 57