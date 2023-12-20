SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the high school basketball scores from around Siouxland:

IOWA GIRLS SCORES

Bishop Heelan 66, Sioux City West 48

Akron-Westfield 47, West Sioux 27

Estherville-Lincoln Central 61, Emmetsburg 32

Hinton 73, Woodbury Central 23

Newell-Fonda 79, Ridge View 20

Cherokee 79, OABCIG 22

Denison-Schleswig 70, Red Oak 35

Remsen St. Mary’s 78, Gehlen Catholic 26

Sioux Central 62, GTRA 20

MVAOCOU 86, South Central Calhoun 50

South O’Brien 33, Harris-Lake Park 24

Mason City 61, Spencer 36

Trinity Christian 56, MMCRU 40

MOC-Floyd Valley 49, Unity Christian 47

West Lyon 52, Sioux Center 48

Western Christian 47, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29

NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Crofton 65, O’Neill 32
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 59, Wayne 37
Hartington-Newcastle 37, Boyd County 22
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 78, Bloomfield 46
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41, Winside 26
Norfolk Catholic 48, Winnebago 32
Oakland-Craig 71, Omaha Nation 58
Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, South Sioux City 45
Pender 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 42
Pierce 51, Lutheran High Northeast 18
Scotus Central Catholic 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37
Stanton 61, Wisner-Pilger 41
West Point-Beemer 55, Douglas County West 49
Wynot 76, Irene-Wakonda, SD 39

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES

Vermillion 61, Tri-Valley 27

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Viborg-Hurley 45

IOWA BOYS SCORES

Harrisburg 69, Le Mars 39

Bishop Heelan 69, Sioux City West 41

Western Christian 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41

Ar-We-Va 63, Boyer Valley 49

Akron-Westfield 65, West Sioux 51

East Sac County 72, Southeast Valley 34

Estherville-Lincoln Central 63, Emmetsburg 61

George-Little Rock 83, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34

Hinton 65, Woodbury Central 33

Newell-Fonda 62, Ridge View 58

Cherokee 59, OABCIG 41

Denison-Schleswig 76, Red Oak 56

Remsen St. Mary’s 62, Gehlen Catholic 40

Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 45

Central Lyon 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 33

GTRA 65, Sioux Central 57

Spencer 53, Mason City 48

MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Unity Christian 49

West Lyon 65, Sioux Center 39

South Central Calhoun 66, MVAOCOU 38

Storm Lake 102, Pocahontas Area 74

NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Boyd County 39, Hartington-Newcastle 38 (OT)
Douglas County West 72, West Point-Beemer 31
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55, Bloomfield 41
Lutheran High Northeast 39, Pierce 24
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 63, Winside 51
Norfolk Catholic 50, Winnebago 22
O’Neill 50, Crofton 35
Oakland-Craig 61, Omaha Nation 51
Pender 46, Bancroft-Rosalie 37
Scotus Central Catholic 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Stanton 52, Wisner-Pilger 45
Walthill 83, Omaha Christian Academy 45
Wayne 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 43
Wynot 78, Irene-Wakonda, SD 33

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES

Vermillion 67, Tri-Valley 57