SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the Tuesday highlights and scores from Siouxland basketball:

IOWA GIRLS SCORES

Hinton 60, Trinity Christian 26

MMCRU 51, Harris-Lake Park 49

West Monona 59, Logan-Magnolia 46

Spirit Lake 71, Pocahontas Area 45

Western Christian 62, Worthington 52

Sioux Central 67, Ridge View 33

Le Mars 55, Sioux Center 40

Alta-Aurelia 67, Whiting 16

NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Cedar Catholic 54, Osmond-Randolph 27
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Bloomfield 44
Madison 38, Winside 34
Stanton 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47
Summerland 37, Plainview 33
Wayne 64, Bancroft-Rosalie 42
West Point-Beemer 63, Fort Calhoun 54

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES

Tea Area 51, Vermillion 42

IOWA BOYS SCORES

Hinton 50, Trinity Christian 45

Akron-Westfield 58, Gehlen Catholic 54

Logan-Magnolia 63, West Monona 55

Alta-Aurelia 98, Whiting 10

Spirit Lake 73, Pocahontas Area 59

Ridge View 53, Sioux Central 41

Le Mars 59, Sioux Center 58

NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bloomfield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 42
Cedar Catholic 64, Osmond-Randolph 31
Fort Calhoun 66, West Point-Beemer 32
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Stanton 30
Madison 46, Winside 37
Plainview 50, Summerland 41
Ponca 52, Crofton 33

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES

Vermillion 69, Tea Area 49