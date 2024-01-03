SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the Tuesday highlights and scores from Siouxland basketball:
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Hinton 60, Trinity Christian 26
MMCRU 51, Harris-Lake Park 49
West Monona 59, Logan-Magnolia 46
Spirit Lake 71, Pocahontas Area 45
Western Christian 62, Worthington 52
Sioux Central 67, Ridge View 33
Le Mars 55, Sioux Center 40
Alta-Aurelia 67, Whiting 16
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Cedar Catholic 54, Osmond-Randolph 27
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Bloomfield 44
Madison 38, Winside 34
Stanton 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47
Summerland 37, Plainview 33
Wayne 64, Bancroft-Rosalie 42
West Point-Beemer 63, Fort Calhoun 54
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES
Tea Area 51, Vermillion 42
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Hinton 50, Trinity Christian 45
Akron-Westfield 58, Gehlen Catholic 54
Logan-Magnolia 63, West Monona 55
Alta-Aurelia 98, Whiting 10
Spirit Lake 73, Pocahontas Area 59
Ridge View 53, Sioux Central 41
Le Mars 59, Sioux Center 58
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bloomfield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 42
Cedar Catholic 64, Osmond-Randolph 31
Fort Calhoun 66, West Point-Beemer 32
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Stanton 30
Madison 46, Winside 37
Plainview 50, Summerland 41
Ponca 52, Crofton 33
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES
Vermillion 69, Tea Area 49