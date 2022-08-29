SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- A handful of our Siouxland high school football squads have earned spots in the Associated Press Iowa Boys Football Poll after big performances during Week One. Below are the area teams ranked in their respective classes”

8-man: #1 Remsen-St. Mary’s, #4 Newell-Fonda

Class A: #3 Woodbury Central, #8 Gehlen Catholic. Receiving Votes: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Class 1A: #1 West Sioux, #9 South Central Calhoun. Receiving Votes: Western Christian

Class 2A: #1 OABCIG, #3 CL-G/LR, #4 Spirit Lake. Receiving Votes: Estherville-Lincoln Central, West Lyon

Class 3A: #9 MOC-Floyd Valley, #10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Receiving Votes: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Class 4A: Receiving Votes: Le Mars

Class 5A: Receiving Votes: Sioux City North, Sioux City East