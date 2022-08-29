SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- A handful of our Siouxland high school football squads have earned spots in the Associated Press Iowa Boys Football Poll after big performances during Week One. Below are the area teams ranked in their respective classes”
8-man: #1 Remsen-St. Mary’s, #4 Newell-Fonda
Class A: #3 Woodbury Central, #8 Gehlen Catholic. Receiving Votes: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Class 1A: #1 West Sioux, #9 South Central Calhoun. Receiving Votes: Western Christian
Class 2A: #1 OABCIG, #3 CL-G/LR, #4 Spirit Lake. Receiving Votes: Estherville-Lincoln Central, West Lyon
Class 3A: #9 MOC-Floyd Valley, #10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Receiving Votes: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Class 4A: Receiving Votes: Le Mars
Class 5A: Receiving Votes: Sioux City North, Sioux City East