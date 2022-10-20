SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES
Elk Point-Jefferson – 58, Rapid City Christian – 7 (Class 11B – first round)
Dell Rapids – 22, Dakota Valley – 18
NEBRASKA SCORES
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 68, Mead – 20 (Class D-1 first round)
Elmwood-Murdock – 59, Plainview – 26 (Class D-1 first round)
Stanton – 79, Pender – 20 (Class D-1 first round)
Clarkson/Leigh – 28, Wisner-Pilger – 23 (Class D-1 first round)
Crofton – 40, Freeman – 27 (Class D-1 first round)
Bloomfield – 88, Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family – 0 (Class D-2 first round)
Howells-Dodge – 64, Creighton – 12 (Class D-2 first round)
Wynot – 56, Winside – 20 (Class D-2 first round)
Johnson-Brock – 58, Wausa – 22 (Class D-2 first round)
Wayne – 35, O’Neill – 2
IOWA SCORES
Sioux City North – 49, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 0