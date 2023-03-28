SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school sports from March 28th, 2023:
IOWA
BOYS SOCCER
Sioux City East 4, Denison-Schleswig 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school sports from March 28th, 2023:
IOWA
BOYS SOCCER
Sioux City East 4, Denison-Schleswig 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now