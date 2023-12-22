SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the Friday night basketball scores from around Siouxland:
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Logan-Magnolia 55, IKM-Manning 48
Lawton Bronson 48, MMCRU 46
Sioux Center 64, Boyden-Hull 60
West Lyon 103, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37
West Monona 100, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 23
Westwood 78, West Sioux 46
South Central Calhoun 69, OABCIG 50
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Aquinas Catholic 54, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 42
Archbishop Bergan 56, Cedar Catholic 47
Arlington 70, Wisner-Pilger 36
Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Homer 36
Elkhorn Valley 62, Osmond-Randolph 49
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Wakefield 34
Millard North 75, Norfolk 33
Parkview Christian 70, South Sioux City 56
Ponca 52, Battle Creek 44
Wayne 64, West Point-Beemer 39
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
MVAOCOU 98, Ar-We-Va 22
Estherville-Lincoln Central 65, Central Lyon 41
Logan-Magnolia 48, IKM-Manning 22
MOC-Floyd Valley 50, Rock Valley 44
Sioux Center 57, Boyden-Hull 25
South Central Calhoun 58, OABCIG 46
Westwood 56, West Sioux 14
Sioux City East 65, Cherokee 45
Denison-Schleswig 48, East Sac County 41
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Archbishop Bergan 39, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 28
Bancroft-Rosalie 63, Homer 52
Battle Creek 46, Ponca 22
Elkhorn Valley 52, Osmond-Randolph 10
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 70, Aquinas Catholic 23
Millard North 62, Norfolk 23
Norfolk Catholic 41, Humphrey St. Francis 39
Wakefield 68, Lutheran High Northeast 42
West Point-Beemer 52, Wayne 50