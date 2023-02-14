SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school boys and girls basketball action from February 14th, 2023:
IOWA
GIRLS
Bishop Garrigan 80, G-T/R-A 27
Central Lyon 70, Boyden-Hull 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 45, River Valley 40
Exira-EHK 56, Ar-We-Va 20
Hinton 65, Akron-Westfield 27
Kingsley-Pierson 61, Harris-Lake Park 44
Kuemper Catholic 51, Logan-Magnolia 45
MVAOCOU 65, West Monona 63
Newell-Fonda 92, Glidden-Ralston 21
Pocahontas Area 62, East Sac County 25
Remsen St. Mary’s 57, George-Little Rock 32
Ridge View 49, Alta-Aurelia 40
Sibley-Ocheyedan 52, Emmetsburg 19
Sioux Central 44, Belmond-Klemme 35
South Central Calhoun 42, Manson-NW Webster 32
West Sioux 48, MMCRU 47
Westwood 77, Boyer Valley 11
Woodbine 67, Riverside 33
BOYS
Denison-Schleswig 71 Atlantic 60
Omaha Skutt 65, Bishop Heelan 50
Dakota Valley 79, Sioux City West 69
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, South Sioux City 62
Sioux City East 89, Storm Lake 37
NEBRASKA
GIRLS
Wayne 69, Tekamah-Herman 35
Madison 54, Pierce 17
Crofton 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 23
Clarkson/Leigh 76, Stanton 36
Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Walthill 37
Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Bloomfield 24
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Winside 16
Ainsworth 60, O’Neill 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Wisner-Pilger 69
Wynot 59, Howells/Dodge 46
Oakland-Craig 44, Archbishop Bergan 43
Pender 68, Homer 33
Wakefield 64, Omaha Nation 53
BOYS
SOUTH DAKOTA
BOYS
Vermillion 64, Wagner 42