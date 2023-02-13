SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our high school basketball coverage from February 13th, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Cherokee 62, Sheldon 57
Estherville Lincoln-Central 80, Pocahontas Area 30
Gehlen Catholic 67, Woodbury Central 49
George-Little Rock 51, MMCRU 36
G-T/R-A 80, Trinity Christian 60
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, Alta-Aurelia 47
Boyden-Hull 53, Hinton 39
IKM-Manning 60, Audubon 44
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Akron-Westfield 35
Sioux Center 66, Le Mars 54
Newell-Fonda 73, Lawton-Bronson 55
Spencer 48, Sioux City North 44
Remsen St. Mary’s 70, Siouxland Christian 32
Okoboji 62, Ridge View 54
Rock Valley 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 36
South O’Brien 55, Harris-Lake Park 43
Unity Christian 63, MVAOCOU 24
West Monona 76, Westwood 66
East Sac County 62, Eagle Grove 58
NEBRASKA
Ponca 37, Crofton 35
Oakland-Craig 52, GACC 43
GIRLS
IOWA
Bishop Heelan 59, Dakota Valley 45
NEBRASKA
Stanton 57, Lutheran High NE 53
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38, Osmond/Randolph 25
South Sioux City 54, Elkhorn 53