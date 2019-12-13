Siouxland high school basketball scores and highlights 12/12/19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 77, Shenandoah 63

Central Decatur, Leon 73, Lenox 41

Clear Creek-Amana 68, Grinnell 55

Durant-Bennett 54, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38

East Sac County 75, OA-BCIG 40

Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, GMG, Garwin 55

Madrid 85, Baxter 41

Marshalltown 42, Newton 40

Okoboji, Milford 86, Harris-Lake Park 72

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48

Treynor 72, Riverside, Oakland 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baxter 46, Madrid 24

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Durant-Bennett 48

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 42

Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lenox 21

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Grinnell 72

Estherville Lincoln Central 45, North Union 32

Gilbert 57, PCM, Monroe 37

Lone Tree 44, New London 36

New Hampton 54, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42

Newell-Fonda 64, Spirit Lake 32

Newton 44, Marshalltown 32

OA-BCIG 44, East Sac County 24

Okoboji, Milford 74, Harris-Lake Park 16

Sioux Center 52, Sheldon 50

Sioux City, East 55, Sioux City, West 46

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51, St. Mary’s, Remsen 33

Treynor 53, Riverside, Oakland 8

West Liberty 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

