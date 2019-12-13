Siouxland high school basketball scores and highlights 12/12/19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 77, Shenandoah 63
Central Decatur, Leon 73, Lenox 41
Clear Creek-Amana 68, Grinnell 55
Durant-Bennett 54, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38
East Sac County 75, OA-BCIG 40
Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, GMG, Garwin 55
Madrid 85, Baxter 41
Marshalltown 42, Newton 40
Okoboji, Milford 86, Harris-Lake Park 72
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48
Treynor 72, Riverside, Oakland 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baxter 46, Madrid 24
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Durant-Bennett 48
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 42
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lenox 21
Clear Creek-Amana 76, Grinnell 72
Estherville Lincoln Central 45, North Union 32
Gilbert 57, PCM, Monroe 37
Lone Tree 44, New London 36
New Hampton 54, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42
Newell-Fonda 64, Spirit Lake 32
Newton 44, Marshalltown 32
OA-BCIG 44, East Sac County 24
Okoboji, Milford 74, Harris-Lake Park 16
Sioux Center 52, Sheldon 50
Sioux City, East 55, Sioux City, West 46
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51, St. Mary’s, Remsen 33
Treynor 53, Riverside, Oakland 8
West Liberty 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24