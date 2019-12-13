Siouxland high school basketball scores and highlights 12/12/19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sales of a University of Tennessee T-shirt designed by a fourth-grade boy in Florida have raised $952,101 for the non-profit organization STOMP Out Bullying.

The Florida Vol fan created a homemade shirt to show his love for the Vols and his story went viral. The university's VolShop offered to print the boy’s design for him as a gesture of appreciation.