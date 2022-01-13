Boys Scores
Sioux City East 83, Le Mars 82 (OT)
Gehlen Catholic 76, Trinity Christian 54
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Denison-Schleswig 54 (OT)
Akron-Westfield 48, Alcester Hudson 43
Storm Lake 60, Alta-Aurelia 55
MMCRU 50, George-Little Rock 43
Newell-Fonda 68, Estherville-Lincoln Central 64
GTRA 62, Pocahontas Area 61
OABCIG 59, Ridge View 26
South O’Brien 53, Emmetsburg 24
Western Christian 73, Unity Christian 36
Westwood 70, River Valley 40
Wakefield 77, Lawton-Bronson 34
Sioux City West 61, Sioux City North 55
Girls Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Denison-Schleswig 42
Akron-Westfield 67, Alcester-Hudson 33
MMCRU 61, George-Little Rock 40
West Lyon 47, Sioux Center 40
Storm Lake 39, Alta-Aurelia 33
Newell-Fonda 59, Estherville-Lincoln Central 48
Pocahontas Area 62, GTRA 22
Remsen St. Mary’s 54, Harris-Lake Park 13
Emmetsburg 48, South O’Brien 21
Unity Christian 53, Western Christian 41
Westwood 71, River Valley 18
Cherokee 65, East Sac County 38
Ridge View 58, OABCIG 32
Sioux City North 60, Sioux City West 43
Le Mars 58, Sioux City East 56 (OT)