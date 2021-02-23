Siouxland high school basketball playoffs highlights and scores (2-23-21)

Scores:
Iowa:
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Newell-Fonda 41
Gehlen Catholic 86, Woodbury Central 56
OA-BCIG 44, East Sac County 34
Boyden-Hull 68, Unity Christian 48
Western Christian 74, Rock Valley 59
Spirit Lake 65, Sioux Central 52
South Central Calhoun 53, Roland-Story 50
Carroll 76, Sioux Center 53
Nebraska:
BRLD 68, Tri County Northeast 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43
Oakland-Craig 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 30
Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Pender 57, St. Edward 32
St. Mary’s 78, Santee 37
Wakefield 64, Ponca 43
Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51