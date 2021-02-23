Siouxland high school basketball playoffs highlights and scores (2-23-21)

Scores:

Iowa:
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Newell-Fonda 41

Gehlen Catholic 86, Woodbury Central 56

OA-BCIG 44, East Sac County 34

Boyden-Hull 68, Unity Christian 48

Western Christian 74, Rock Valley 59

Spirit Lake 65, Sioux Central 52

South Central Calhoun 53, Roland-Story 50

Carroll 76, Sioux Center 53

Nebraska:
BRLD 68, Tri County Northeast 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43

Oakland-Craig 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 30

Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Pender 57, St. Edward 32

St. Mary’s 78, Santee 37

Wakefield 64, Ponca 43

Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51

