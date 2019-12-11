Siouxland high school basketball highlights & scores 12/10/19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Sports Commission has been awarded a $50,000 Regional Sports Authority District Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for 2020.

The funding will offset expenses of local sports-related events, with a local match of $25,000 for events including the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship, NAIA Volleyball National Championship, Midwest Dart Championship, Siouxland Youth Hockey Girls Tournament, Miracle League All-Star Celebration, and RMN Youth Wrestling Tournament.