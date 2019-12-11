Siouxland high school basketball highlights & scores 12/10/19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albia 57, Chariton 42

Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 22

Ames 47, Fort Dodge 39

Ankeny 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 60, OT

Ankeny Centennial 59, Valley, West Des Moines 51

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

Atlantic 60, Clarinda 56

Beckman, Dyersville 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 46

Belle Plaine 61, English Valleys, North English 39

Bishop Garrigan 72, Lake Mills 65

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Sioux City, North 39

Boyden-Hull 75, George-Little Rock 58

CAM, Anita 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 29

Camanche 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 48, Bellevue 35

Center Point-Urbana 68, Maquoketa 41

Central City 62, Lisbon 35

Central Clinton, DeWitt 70, Benton Community 56

Central Lee, Donnellson 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 41

Central Springs 55, North Butler, Greene 47, OT

Charles City 57, New Hampton 45

Clear Creek-Amana 85, West Delaware, Manchester 62

Clinton 58, Muscatine 55

Colfax-Mingo 57, B-G-M 45

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 37

Creston 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

Davenport, North 77, Davenport, Central 55

Des Moines, North 87, Marshalltown 64

Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61

Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Waterloo, East 49

Durant-Bennett 58, Wilton 39

Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 39

East Atchison, Mo. 58, Sidney 43

East Marshall, LeGrand 47, South Hardin 24

East Mills 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 43

Easton Valley 84, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54

Eldon Cardinal 73, WACO, Wayland 39

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Paton-Churdan 44

Forest City 66, North Union 37

GMG, Garwin 34, Colo-NESCO 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock, Britt 51

Gilbert 95, Greene County 46

Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 58

Harlan 62, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46

Harris-Lake Park 68, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45, Trinity Christian High School 43

Holy Trinity 43, New London 42

Iowa City West 56, Bettendorf 38

Kee, Lansing 35, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

Keota 100, Tri-County, Thornburg 44

Kingsley-Pierson 57, Westwood, Sloan 27

Knoxville 79, Clarke, Osceola 49

Lawton-Bronson 58, Woodbury Central, Moville 42

MFL-Mar-Mac 77, Postville 63

Madrid 80, Woodward Academy 60

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 35

Marion 60, South Tama County, Tama 16

Martensdale-St. Marys 82, East Union, Afton 35

Meskwaki Settlement School 71, Baxter 41

Montezuma 78, H-L-V, Victor 42

Mount Ayr 84, Lenox 54

Mount Vernon 54, Williamsburg 42

Murray 61, Seymour 44

Nevada 51, Saydel 39

Newell-Fonda 75, PAC-LM 60

Newman Catholic, Mason City 66, Nashua-Plainfield 63

Nodaway Valley 87, Southwest Valley 34

North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31

North Mahaska, New Sharon 59, Lynnville-Sully 51

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 21

Northeast, Goose Lake 59, Anamosa 52

Oskaloosa 83, Centerville 36

Ottumwa 48, Fairfield 41

Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 43

Pella 91, Ballard 75

Pella Christian 83, Grand View Christian 62

Red Oak 67, Shenandoah 64

Regina, Iowa City 32, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

River Valley, Correctionville 46, Ridge View 32

Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 70, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 66

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, West 58

Sigourney 47, Iowa Valley, Marengo 36

Sioux Center 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Alta-Aurelia 56

Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15

South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Roland-Story, Story City 38

South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, North Fayette Valley 29

Southeast Valley 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45

Spencer 51, Spirit Lake 45

Springville 76, Calamus-Wheatland 63

St. Mary’s, Remsen 54, Hinton 39

Treynor 69, Audubon 47

Van Meter 71, Ogden 36

Wapello 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39

Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 54, Fort Madison 25

Waterloo, West 79, Cedar Falls 55

Waukee 68, Johnston 61

Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Oelwein 43

Webster City 78, South Central Calhoun 73

West Branch 75, Tipton 49

West Fork, Sheffield 63, Northwood-Kensett 49

West Sioux 124, Akron-Westfield 41

Western Christian 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 52

Winterset 58, Norwalk 57

