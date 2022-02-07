Iowa Boys
GTRA 63, MMCRU 57
Remsen St. Mary’s 76, Woodbury Central 28
Storm Lake 84, Sioux City West 68
Central Lyon 80, West Lyon 60
West Sioux 59, Gehlen Catholic 58
Spirit Lake 66, Jackson 53
Storm Lake St. Mary’s 51, Ridge View 50
Boone 57, Denison-Schleswig 45
Iowa Girls
Gehlen Catholic 56, West Sioux 51
West Lyon 60, Central Lyon 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Council Bluffs Jefferson 27
MMCRU 57, GTRA 24
MVAOCOU 71, IKM-Manning 59
Storm Lake St. Mary’s 53, Ridge View 48
Boone 48, Denison-Schleswig 34
Nebraska Boys
South Sioux City 80, Ralston 60
Nebraska Girls
Ponca 51, Wakefield 22